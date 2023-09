Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has address the nation on his political future.

The event is underway at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra.

The former Minister for Trade and Industry has indicated that, he will be running as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential elections.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Alan asked Ghanaians to support his bid to rescue Ghana from total collpase.

