Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea, has expressed that it is unfortunate that the former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen, had to break away from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The NPP member believes it would not be out of place for the party to engage Mr Kyerematen to explore the possibility of bringing him back into the fold.

“I hope that we keep talking to him, point out to him that this course of action will not benefit you; it is not going to benefit the NPP; we are better off together,” he said on Saturday.

Mr Akomea is making this call because he believes the rationale behind the presidential aspirant’s resignation from the government party is untenable.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile, Nana Akomea explained that “the basis for his resignation and forming another party, there is no basis.”

One of the reasons given by Alan Kyerematen was the suspicion that the party had been skewed unfairly towards one candidate ahead of the NPP’s upcoming delegates’ conference.

But the STC boss says this justification by Alan does not hold water.

“A process that involves over 900 party stalwarts. You need to show us how it was skewed. And the second process is going to involve over 200,000 party people, leaders of the party from the polling station level to the national level, how are you going to skew them?” he quizzed.

Alan Kyerematen is gearing up to run for the presidency as an independent candidate in the 2024 election.

RELATED: