An old man, believed to be in his 60s, has met his untimely death at RCC at Damongo on the Damongo-Laribaga road after being crashed by a motorbike.

The deceased has been identified as MBA.

Eyewitnesses told Adom News the old man was also riding a motorbike with registration number 15-NR-163 from Damongo to Nabori.

The unfortunate incident occurred when two people on another motorbike who were speeding hit him from behind.

He was rushed to the Damongo hospital and as a result of bleeding from the head, he died while doctors were preparing to refer him to the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

The body has since been buried in accordance with Islamic rites with the two young men detained at the Damongo Municipal police station for further investigation.

ALSO READ: