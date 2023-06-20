The Kato Police have apprehended a 31-year-old woman on charges of burning her 12-year-old daughter with a hot iron.

The incident took place after the child misplaced GHC5, which was intended for the purchase of local gin, known as akpeteshie, and cigarettes.

On the early morning of Sunday, June 18, 2023, the suspect, who is currently cooperating with the investigation, sent her daughter to buy the aforementioned items.

However, the young girl lost the money and failed to return home with the cigarettes and akpeteshie.

Enraged by the incident, the mother plugged in an electric iron and forcefully pressed it against her daughter’s chest, causing severe burns.

Unfortunately, the victim’s plea for mercy fell on deaf ears, as her father was absent from home, having left for work prior to the incident.

Upon hearing the victim’s desperate cries, a passerby reported the matter to the police, resulting in the subsequent arrest of the mother.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow, where she will face the charges against her.

