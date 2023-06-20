The selection process for the final candidates to enter The Darling Factor singing competition has began and as expected it was fun, thrills and talent abound.

The Darling Factor talent competition presents a chance for people aged 18 and above to exhibit exceptional talents on a public stage.

The auditions, which started on Monday, spearheaded by judge Andy Dosty, ended with multiple candidates selected for the next stage.

The rib-cracking entries which bring some fun to the entire procedure cannot be overlooked.

A few contestants failed woefully in their quest to emulate the singing prowess of their selected artistes, drawing laughter from the judges and audiences.

Pertinent are three contestants who won the hearts of audiences not for their talent but their light entertainment.

While one contestant got confused while singing Kyami Eugene’s Walahi, the two absolutely murdered songs by Cecelia Marfo and Ofori Amponsah

The Darling Factor is coming soon on Adom TV. Watch excepts of auditions on all Adom social media platforms.

