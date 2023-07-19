In a sensational display of skill and artistry, Adom TV‘s highly anticipated talent competition, The Darling Factor, commenced with a bang as contestants took centre stage last weekend.

The electrifying auditions and thin selection process led to an extraordinary lineup of gifted individuals, each determined to captivate the audience and judges.

Every Sunday at 8:30 pm on Adom TV, The Darling Factor offers aspiring talents aged 18 and above a remarkable opportunity to showcase their exceptional abilities on a public platform.

This week, the spotlight shone brightly on a diverse array of performers, predominantly comprising musicians such as Diana, Jema, Addi ChurchBwoy, Odekula, Paul A. O., Quito, Stranjer, Tony Tusso, Yaw Dhope, and Foreigner. Joining them were dancers Abi, Dance 4 Change GH, and awe-inspiring stunt performers Rolla Bolla.

Adding a touch of uniqueness to the mix, The Darling Factor welcomed extraordinary acts like ventriloquist Dr Quaver, juggler Butala, and the incredibly talented violinist known as Young Violin.

As the stage filled with an abundance of talent, judges Andy Dosty, Kobi Rana, and Sally lent their expertise, providing honest opinions that would shape the dreams and abilities of the competitors.

The air buzzed with excitement as fans eagerly witnessed the birth of a show destined to propel these young talents into the limelight. The energy in the auditorium was sound, and spectators were treated to a captivating display of performances that ranged from soul-stirring melodies to breathtaking actions.

As the competition heats up, each passing week will bring new surprises, exhilarating highs, and heart-wrenching eliminations. Don’t miss out on the extraordinary talents and thrilling moments that await in Adom TV’s The Darling Factor.

Check out the performances below:

