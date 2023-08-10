Week 5 of Adom TV’s ‘The Darling Factor’ brought forth intensified competition as each contestant pushed their limits to showcase their unique talents.

Tony Tusso kicked off the show with a sensational self-composed freestyle accompanied by an infectious beat.

The hiplife track garnered immense support from the audience, some even singing along. His rap prowess was evident, especially with the street anthem hook.

Addi Churchbwoy took the stage with a rendition of Busy Signal’s romantic ballad “Missing You (Come Over).” His performance had the crowd on their feet, cheering for his exceptional delivery.

Singer Paul A. O embraced the challenge by flawlessly tackling King Promise’s viral hit “Terminator.” His distinct vocals resonated with fans, who joined in singing along until he closed with a dynamic dance move.

Yaw Dhope emerged as a standout talent, captivating the audience with his organic flow and captivating gestures. Visible displays of support, including placards praising his talents, underscored his growing fanbase.

Foreigner delivered thought-provoking lyrics, captivating patrons as he freestyled his way through his performance.

Rapper Stranjer remained committed to delivering a socially conscious message, shedding light on digital enslavement and manipulation. His thought-provoking verses resonated with both judges and viewers.

Odekula’s highlife performance incorporated a policeman on stage, adding depth to the lyrics. His unique presentation showcased his indigenous roots. Watch Odekula’s performance here:

Quito tackled Sarkodie’s “Illuminati” instrumental, initially raising scepticism. However, his freestyle prowess earned him a modest round of applause. Watch Quito’s performance here:

Week 5 of ‘The Darling Factor’ displayed remarkable creativity and passion from each contestant, leaving the audience eagerly anticipating the next chapter.

