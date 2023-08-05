It was a moment of mixed feelings when the mortal remains of the late founder and General Overseer of the Resurrection Power New Generation Church, Reverend Anthony Kwadwo Boakye, was being lifted from the Accra Sports Stadium.

The remains of the televangelist was laid in state at the stadium for viewing and filing past as his funeral was held on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

Thousands of sympathisers trooped to the venue to commiserate with the family and also pay last respects.

Amid solemn tunes, pallbearers clad in green and white uniforms moved the remains out of the stadium into a hearse.

They led a procession out of the stadium as the hearse conveyed the remains for burial.

The popular charismatic preacher passed at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

