The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Global Dental Technical Services, Dr Yaw Twum, has been recognised and awarded for promoting mentorship and volunteerism in Africa.

This was at the 4th edition of the Mentorship and Volunteerism Summit and Awards, held at the Holiday Inn Hotel.

He was honoured with the Personal Achievement Award.

In a brief speech, Dr Yaw Twum thanked the organisers for a great job done and for recognising his efforts in mentorship and volunteerism.

Dr Twum further expressed his gratitude, emphasising that the success of his initiatives would not have been possible without the support and collaboration of her team, partners, and dedicated volunteers.

He noted that he is a voluntary mentor and coach, who extends his voluntary services across Africa, Europe, and Asia, establishing Global Dental Technical Services is one of his most notable accomplishments.

As the initiative’s founder, Dr Twum’s goal was to increase dental care and well-being for underprivileged communities in Ghana and throughout Africa.

The tireless efforts of Global Dental have brought dental awareness programs, and education to innumerable individuals in need, positively impacting their lives.

His unwavering dedication to improving the world is a beacon of hope, inspiring us all to contribute to the greater welfare of our communities and the continent.