The Police are on a manhunt to arrest robbers who attacked and robbed two cargo vehicles at Anyinamso No. 1 in the Ashanti Region.

The incident, according to a police statement, led to the death of one person.

A police patrol team reportedly bumped into them during the operation.

The suspects, however, managed to escape through a nearby bus and bolted with GH₵ 2,000.00 and three mobile phones.

“We wish to assure the public that we will surely get the robbers arrested to face justice,” the statement noted.

ALSO READ: