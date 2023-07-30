The Obuasi police have successfully apprehended three suspected armed robbers in the town of Kankanfranse, located within the Amansie Central district of the Ashanti Region.

The suspects have been identified as Akwasi Owusu Ansah, a 33-year-old individual from Bogobiri Sob at Obuasi; Richard Boafo, aged 22, also hailing from Bogobiri; and Ishmael Baah, aged 30, from Boetey in the Obuasi East district.

Details surrounding the circumstances leading to their arrest have not been disclosed to the public yet, as the police are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.

The suspects are currently in police custody, where they will be subjected to further scrutiny to uncover any possible connections to previous criminal activities or associates.

As the investigation continues, the police are urging anyone with relevant information or potential leads related to criminal activities in the area to come forward and assist with the process.

