The La District Court has penalized 24 Nigerian commercial sex workers for soliciting sex in Osu, Accra.

They are Favour David, 20, Nancy Victor, 23, Angel Isaiah, 23, Gloria Uyi, 27, Chukwuma Olivia Chinyere, 22, Jennifer James, 27, Matilda Samuel, 28, Ogbona Success, 23 and Ibeh Mary, 20.

Others are Berry Michael, 23, Angel Mbah, 23, Eze Jane, 23, Jenny Daniel, 23, Joy Timothy, 24, Comfort James, 23, Eze Kelly, 24, Lilian Ikpomwosa, 26 and Joy Bolle, 22.

All the accused pleaded guilty to the charge of soliciting or importuning by a prostitute.

The Court convicted them on their own plea.

The Court also issued a deportation order against the convicts back to their country.

The Police were also tasked by the Court to liaise with the Ghana Immigration Service to deport all the convicts.

The fact as presented by Police Chief Inspector Doris Darko was that the convicts were all Nigerians.

The prosecution said for some time now Osu, a suburb of Accra, has been flooded with the activities of the convicts soliciting and importuning as prostitutes causing nuisance to members of the community.

It said on July 23, 2023 at about 2200 hours the Police conducted an exercise to clampdown on the activities of the commercial sex workers arrested from various points within Osu in the act of soliciting and importuning as prostitutes.

The prosecution said during investigation, they admitted the offence in their caution statements.