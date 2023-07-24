National Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Louisa Hannah Bissiw, has warmed hearts with her elegant gown for her white wedding.

The outspoken politician tied the knot on Saturday, July 22, 2023, with an officer of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), Daniel Amassah Kotei.

The glamorous event took place at the Living Faith Ministries International Church Ghana at Ashaley Botwe, Accra.

The happy bride glowed in a spaghetti-strap gown with gemstones and pearls as its unique features.

Dr Bissiw wore a shiny headpiece that matched the expensive gown.

The couple had their traditional marriage in a private ceremony on Thursday.

