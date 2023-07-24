Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has commended Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah for resigning following public backlash over vast sums of money reportedly stolen from her residence.

He said the move was a step in the right direction and will help her clear her name.

“Due to the backlash, I’m happy she has resigned. Today in Ghana, people judge anyone without verifying facts. I believe if we listen to her own side of the story, it will help us better understand her situation.

“We’ll have to know whether the money is hers and if yes how she got it. If it’s her salary we’ll have to know if she’s paid taxes on the money. She has not gone contrary to any laws by keeping such huge sums of money at her home,” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

Two househelps working for Madam Dapaah and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour, are facing charges in the Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing monies and items worth millions of cedis from the couple’s residence at Abelemkpe, Accra.

The accused individuals, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei, are charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing, which include US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana Cedis.

The alleged thefts occurred between July and October 2022.

Madam Dapaah in a statement stated that there are “noticeable inconsistencies between what is being discussed in the public domain and the thrust of the original complaint on the matter.”

According to her, she’s taking steps to examine the origins of the inconsistencies and will provide a detailed response in the coming days.

She put in her resignation letter on July 22, 2023, which has been accepted by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

ALSO READ: