President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has accepted the resignation of Cecilia Abena Dapaah from her portfolio as the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources.

The President in accepting her resignation dated Saturday, July 2023, thanked her for her loyalty to his government’s image.

Madam Dapaah submitted her resignation

a day after she became the talk of town because her househelps had allegedly stolen huge sums of foreign and local currencies from her residence in Accra.

In her resignation letter, she said she decided to step down “because I do not want this matter to become a preoccupation of government and a hindrance to the work of government at such a crucial time.”

Two househelps of the Minister and three others are currently facing charges before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing an amount of $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghanaian cedis at the former minister’s residence at Abelenkpe, Accra, in October 2022.

The househelps, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei allegedly stole the monies and personal effects of Abena Dapaah and her husband, between the months of July and October 2022.

However, Cecilia Dapaah says there were inaccuracies in the figures being reported in the media.

“Whereas I can state emphatically that those figures do not represent correctly what my husband and I reported to the Police, I am very much aware of the import of such stories around someone in my position.

“I intend to cooperate fully with all state agencies to enable them fully establish the facts. I have no doubt whatsoever that at the end of the processes, it will be fully established that I have conducted myself with integrity during my period in public service and I will be fully exonerated from all the allegations that have filled the public domain in the past 24 hours,” she said.