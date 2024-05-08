President Nana Akufo-Addo has assured local manufacturing companies in Ghana of government’s commitment to providing necessary support, especially in light of recent economic challenges.

He made this commitment during a visit to Blue Skies Company Limited in Doboro, near Nsawam in the Eastern region.

Blue Skies is a local fruit processing firm that has been operational in Ghana for 25 years and currently employs 4,500 Ghanaians.

The President’s visit to Blue Skies comes at a critical time when both international and local companies are facing closure due to economic difficulties. This underscores the importance of government intervention to bolster the resilience of local manufacturing firms.

During the visit, Group CEO Hugh Pile highlighted the significance of government support in expanding their operations and addressing challenges in the pineapple industry.

He indicated the crucial role that government assistance would play in ensuring the growth and sustainability of local businesses.

“We believe agriculture is the beating heart of our success but the pineapple industry in this country has faced real challenges. It has shrunk and shrunk and shrunk so how can we find ways to support farmers to re-engage with pineapple.”

Following this, President Akufo-Addo expressed his admiration for the work being done at Blue Skies and assured the management of the government’s full support.

He commended the company for its significant contribution to Ghana’s economy over the past 25 years and acknowledged its role in employing thousands of Ghanaians.

The President reiterated the government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for local businesses to thrive.

“I’m impressed with the work of the company. With people like you, there’s hope for the future. I have assured your bosses of the government’s support to the company,” he assured.

Nkwanta South Assembly considers additional market day to boost revenue