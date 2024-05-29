The former Director of the Ghana School of Law, Kwaku Ansa-Asare, has lambasted President Akufo-Addo’s government, calling it the most corrupt administration in Ghana’s history.

Upon taking office, the administration vowed to combat corruption but has faced significant criticism for failing to meet the expectations of Ghanaians.

Numerous corruption scandals have emerged under the current administration, with the most recent involving the former Minister of Water and Sanitation, Cecilia Dapaah.

In an interview on Citi TV, Ansa-Asare stated that the Akufo-Addo government is not genuinely committed to fighting corruption.

“I don’t have the statistics but watching the political terrain and the various approaches to the fight against corruption, I would say that this is the worst government we have ever had to combat corruption.

“I have said it before, I granted an interview and I said any government that will come and shout from the rooftop, ‘I’m going to fight corruption,’ will be the worst in terms of fighting corruption.

“That will be the most corrupt government. Akufo-Addo’s government is the worst ever, the most corrupt government we have ever had,” he said.

Comparing President Akufo-Addo to previous Presidents, he claimed that the current leader ranks as the worst the country has seen.

“At least, I have witnessed [former late President J.J] Rawlings, [former President J.A] Kufuor, [former late President J.E] Mills, and [former President John Dramani] Mahama.

“If I have to score them and award them marks, the last and worst will be the current government. Followed by John Mahama’s government. Mills will be first, Kufuor second, Rawlings third, Akufo-Addo last, in terms of grade one to four.”

The former Director of the Ghana School of Law also highlighted that the current government has been exploiting Ghanaians with projects such as the Pwalugu multipurpose dam, One-District-One-Factory, and the National Cathedral.

“We’re all witnesses to scandal after scandal, the latest is the [Pwalugu] dam, we don’t even know where the dam is, we don’t know what has happened, but there’s a dam.

“One-District-One-Factory, the monies, we want to build the Cathedral, so we take the monies. They used the Cathedral to milk us, the government is milking the ordinary Ghanaian,” he underscored.