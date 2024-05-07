The Nkwanta South Assembly in the Oti Region is exploring the possibility of adding Thursday as an additional market day to increase revenue mobilisation.

Currently, the market day for the Municipal capital is Monday, which has been a hindrance to the Assembly’s efforts to generate more revenue to support the area development.

Speaking to Adom News, the Presiding Officer for the Assembly, Edward Yilegne, explained that, the decision to add Thursday as another market day is in response to the growing demand for goods and services in the municipality.

He said the Assembly hopes to attract more traders and customers to the market, thereby boosting sales and revenue.

Mr. Yilegne said the move is seen as a strategic way to address the financial challenges faced by the Assembly and to improve the overall economic development of the area.

He said the decision to consider Thursday as an additional market day comes after consultation with various stakeholders, including the market women, traders and community leaders.

He made this known during the first ordinary Assembly meeting with the new MCE of Nkwanta South.

He noted that, if the proposal is approved, Thursday will soon become a bustling day at the market in Nkwanta South that will offer more opportunities for businesses to thrive and for the assembly to increase its revenue stream.

In his sessional address, Municipal Chief Executive, Felix Owusu-Gyimah commended the security operatives, chiefs, and community leaders in the role to ensuring peace in the amidst of the Nkwanta conflict that brought untold hardship to residents and the Assembly.

He said the conflict in the area has disrupted the daily lives of the people in the area and had put a strain on the resources of the Assembly.

To address this issue and generate additional revenue for the Assembly, Mr. Owusu-Gyimah was of the view that, getting an extra market day will boost the local economy.

He urged the Assembly members to support the initiative and collaborate to find a lasting solution to the current situation.

