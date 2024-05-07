The jury is expected to retire to return their verdict after the High Court in Accra presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo has summed up the trial for them.

The Court will sum up the trial, both the defense and prosecution will first address the jury with the final addresses.

The trial by way of evidence concluded on February 14 while the Court granted leave to the Defence lawyers to file their written submissions after March 14.

Dorcas Fellie, a Senior State Attorney, had told the Court that, the Prosecution had complied with the directives and orders of the Court to file their written submissions.

Background

On Wednesday, February 14, which is wildly celebrated as Valentine’s Day, the second accused (18-year-old) young offender ended his case.

This was after his lawyers had indicated not calling any witness moments after State Prosecutors led by Nana Adoma Osei, a Senior State Attorney, signaled the end of her cross-examination.

Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, the presiding judge following the closure of evidence, has ordered the parties to file the final closing addresses by March 14.

The Court said it would make further directives after the parties had complied with the orders regarding their oral addresses to the jury and the court’s subsequent summing up of the trial.

EIB Network Legal Affairs Correspondent, Murtala Inusah reports that the Prosecution called seven witnesses which include, the father, mother, and sister of the 15-year-old juvenile.

The two teenagers have been charged with conspiracy and murder of the 10-year-old Ishmael Mensah Abdella before the High Court in Accra, presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo.

While the 15-year-old juvenile (1st Accused) has admitted the offense and stated that they “committed the crime together,” the young offender (2nd Accused) has denied the charges.