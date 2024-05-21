President Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday swore into office what could best be described as the last batch of ministers, with a charge on them to make a difference despite the short period left.

“I am confident that there is enough time for you to make a difference and significant contribution. Indeed, anyone who has something to prove can make a point within a short period and I am sure that your various competencies, experiences and talents make this distinctly possible,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo administered the oaths of Allegiance, Office and Secrecy and presented each of the 10 ministers of state and 14 deputy ministers with an instrument of office, in the red, gold and green national colours.

He reminded them that the success of their work would lead to the successes of his government, that of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), led by the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and the parliamentary candidates in the 2024 polls.

The President said the quality of integrity of their work and in these last few months was extremely important and that they should bear in mind the solemn commitment of the government to collectively serve Ghanaians with honesty and competence.

Assets

President Akufo-Addo reminded the ministers of their constitutional mandate to declare their assets promptly and remain above reproach in their public dealings, saying their collective conduct in the executive would determine to a large extent the fate and fortunes of the party.

Swearing in ministers and deputy ministers at a ceremony at the Jubilee House

The President advised the newly sworn-in appointees not to forget that the political atmosphere was characterised by some unhealthy comments and that even their most innocent actions would be stigmatised and given the most sinister of motives.