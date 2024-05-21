Tension is brewing at Amantem Nkwanta, a farming community in the Asene-Manso-Akroso District of the Eastern Region, over an alleged encroachment of lands.

Residents have called on security agencies to stop their neighbouring community, Akyem Suponso from unlawfully taking over their lands to prevent conflict.

Information gathered by Adom News suggests that, both communities are under Akyem Manso which falls under the Benkum division of the Akyem Kotoku Traditional area.

However, as a result of their rivalry spanning many years, innocent people have died in clashes over land litigation.

Speaking at a news conference, the chief of Amantem Nkwanta, Nana Kwaku Adu Amantem III called on relevant authorities to intervene to prevent a potential conflict.

Some aggrieved youth have threatened to strike if the government and security agencies fail to intervene and stop Akyem Suponso town folks from encroaching on their lands.

