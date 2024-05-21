Ghana attacker, Mohammed Kudus capped off his debut season in the English Premier League with a remarkable feat: leading the league in completed dribbles.

The 24-year-old achieved this milestone during his inaugural campaign with West Ham United, having made the switch from Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam the previous summer.

In a dynamic display across 33 appearances, Kudus showcased his dribbling prowess with a total of 96 successful dribbles, securing the top spot in this category.

Following closely behind was Manchester City’s Jeremy Doku, a player of Ghanaian heritage representing Belgium, with 82 completed dribbles.

Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze claimed the third position with 62 successful dribbles, rounding up the league’s top performers in this regard.

This achievement adds another accolade to Kudus’ burgeoning reputation in the EPL, building on his previous honours such as winning West Ham’s Goal of the Season Award and finishing as runner-up in the club’s Player of the Season Award.

Notably, his acrobatic finish in West Ham’s final match of the season against Manchester City underscored his impact.

Throughout the season, Kudus found the back of the net 14 times across all competitions, further solidifying his contribution to West Ham’s campaign.

Looking ahead, Mohammed Kudus now shifts his focus to representing Ghana in the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic, scheduled for June 6 and 10 respectively.