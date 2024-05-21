An astute political scientist and Senior Research Fellow at the Institute of African Studies, University of Ghana, Professor Michael Kpessa-Whyte, has suggested that those intending to contest the presidential and parliamentary elections should undergo psychological assessments before being allowed to run for public office.

Professor Kpessa-Whyte, also a former National Service Scheme Director, explained on Adom FM News that, if this step is not taken seriously, the nation might one day witness a madman assuming office as President.

The Professor, who is also a leading member of the main opposition National Democratic Congress, further suggested that, the psychological assessment of competing candidates should be part of the constitutional review process.

“Ghana must consider designing a democratic temperament test as well as sanity evaluations for any citizen who offers himself to be elected as president. Our recent experience shows that even a clown could easily become President under the existing order” Prof. Kpessa-Whyte stated.