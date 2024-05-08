President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on Ghanaians to vote for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the December election.

He expressed confidence that Dr. Bawumia would continue the good work initiated by his administration.

Speaking at a mini rally in Doboro in the Eastern region after visiting Blue Skies Limited, President Akufo-Addo said his Vice President is the ideal candidate to succeed him.

He warned that, electing the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, would jeopardise the achievements made by his administration.

“Also, when the time is up for the voting, our job is simple. The person I defeated is not pleased with my work so I cannot hand over power to such a person. He will destroy whatever we have done when he comes” he bemoaned.

President Akufo-Addo appealed to Ghanaians to vote massively for Dr. Bawumia to consolidate his gains in government.

“I am pleading with you to vote for the person I have worked with for the past seven and half years. I have faith in him and I know that he will come and continue the work I have begun” he added.

ALSO READ: