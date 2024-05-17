President Akufo-Addo has urged journalists to exercise caution in their use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), warning that overreliance on the technology can lead to the proliferation of misinformation.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the three-day African Media Convention in Accra, President Akufo-Addo highlighted both the benefits and potential pitfalls of AI in journalism.

President Akufo-Addo acknowledged the transformative impact of AI on the media landscape, noting that the technology serves as a valuable tool for journalists.

“AI has undeniably become a helpful assistant in the newsroom, aiding in data analysis, streamlining workflows, and even generating content, he said.

However, he emphasised the importance of human oversight to maintain the integrity of news reporting.

“While AI offers remarkable advantages, it is not infallible,” President Akufo-Addo cautioned. “An overdependence on AI without adequate controls can contribute to the spread of fake news, ultimately undermining the credibility of journalists and eroding public trust in the media.”

The President’s remarks come amid growing global concern about the role of AI in the dissemination of information. Instances of AI-generated content that spread false information have raised alarms about the potential for AI to be misused, either intentionally or inadvertently.

President Akufo-Addo’s address underscored the need for a balanced approach, where AI complements rather than replaces human judgment and ethical standards in journalism.

He called on media professionals to develop robust strategies to verify the accuracy of AI-generated content. “Journalists must remain vigilant and critical, ensuring that the use of AI enhances rather than diminishes the quality of their work,” he said.

He also urged media organizations to invest in training programs that equip journalists with the skills to effectively manage and control AI tools.

The African Media Convention, which brought together journalists, media executives, and industry experts from across the continent, focused on the theme of “Innovations in African Journalism: Opportunities and Challenges.” Throughout the event, participants engaged in discussions on the future of journalism, the ethical use of technology, and strategies to combat misinformation.

President Akufo-Addo’s closing address resonated with attendees, many of whom expressed their appreciation for his insights on the responsible use of AI. “It’s a timely reminder of our responsibility as journalists to uphold truth and integrity,” said Ama Serwaa, a journalist from Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.

As the media industry continues to evolve with advancements in AI, President Akufo-Addo’s cautionary message serves as a reminder of the critical role of journalists in safeguarding the accuracy and reliability of information.

The challenge, he noted, lies in striking the right balance between leveraging technological innovations and maintaining the core values of journalism.

READ ALSO: