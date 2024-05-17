The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in collaboration with the Government of Ghana have successfully repatriated 151 Ghanaian nationals from Libya.

The migrants were welcomed at the Kotoka International Airport on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

They comprise 146 men, 5 women, and 6 children who voluntarily returned from Libya via charter flight.

IOM communicated the development in a post on its Facebook page.

The organisation commended the Ghana Health Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Police Service, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) for their efforts.

“Together with our partners, we will ensure the sustainable reintegration of these returnees into their communities,” it posted, adding that “This support is made possible thanks to the Migrant Protection, Return and Reintegration Programme for Sub-Saharan Africa (MPRR-SSA) funded by the European Union,” the post read.

ALSO READ: