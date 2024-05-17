Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini says President Akufo-Addo is actively involved in the attempt to remove Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng from office.

According to him, he is surprised at the alacrity with which President Akufo-Addo has forwarded the petition to remove Mr Agyebeng from office, while sitting on other petitions to remove some public officeholders.

Speaking to JoyNews’ Kweku Asante in Parliament on Friday, May 17, Mr Suhuyini said he has issues with the selective manner in which the President forwards petitions of such nature to the Chief Justice.

“Because I’m very well aware that after he did same involving a petition against Madam Charlotte Osei – two other petitions were sent to him against Madam Jean Mensa and to date, the petitioners have not even received acknowledgment of receipts of that petition.”

“So the president has to explain to us why he does the automatic transmission of some of these petitions to the Chief Justice but withholds some. Is it the case that when the petition coincides with his interest? In this case, he is already interested in removing the Special Prosecutor and so quickly, with alacrity before the seventh day – he transmits it to the Chief Justice,” he said.

His comment comes after Mr Amidu petitioned President Akufo-Addo to remove the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng from office.

The petition, issued on April 30, 2024, was subsequently conveyed to Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo on May 6, 2024.

The former Special Prosecutor alleged procurement breaches in the purchase of vehicles for the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and abuses involving judges and the administration of justice. Other allegations include violations of citizens’ rights through arrests and detentions, violations of the right to information, and improper appointments of personnel to the office.

The President has therefore forwarded the petition to the Chief Justice, who is yet to make a prima facie determination.

On the back of this, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP expressed his displeasure with President Akufo-Addo’s interest in some cases over others.

He argued that there are other petitions involving his favorites that are before him and have not been addressed.

“I don’t think that a president who is a Lawyer and supposed to govern with law should be that openly biased and selective, especially when these issues relate to the fight against corruption,” Mr Suhuyini said.

This, he said that the petition to remove Mr Agyebeng is going to serve the interest of the President, adding that “Maybe, the Special Prosecutor has touched some of his favourites and we know how he clears his favourites.”

