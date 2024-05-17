Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, has reacted to a petition seeking the removal of Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng.

He is at sea over the desire by some prominent figures to oust Mr. Agyebeng from office.

This reaction follows a Facebook post by Professor Kwasi Prempeh, Executive Director of the Centre for Democratic Governance (CDD), stating: “Petition to remove Special Prosecutor received by the President, forwarded expeditiously to CJ for further processing.”

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has petitioned President Akufo-Addo to remove the Special Prosecutor.

The President has forwarded the petition dated April 30, 2024 to the Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo on May 6, 2024 for action.

In response, Mr. Baako commented succinctly, “Nonsense!”

