President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday, May 10 commissioned the Nana Agyemang Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi.

He was accompanied by dignitaries including the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah.

Formerly known as the Kumasi Airport, it has been named after the 13th Ashanti King, Sir Osei Agyemang Prempeh I.

The facility is currently undergoing equipment testing for both domestic and international flights.

An estimated 800,000 air passengers are expected to use the facility as it commences full operations by June 2024.

The opening of the airport would ease the burden on air travelers in the northern part of the country who have to commute long distances to Accra for their international travels.

The construction works on Phase II of the airport which took 30-month began in 2018 after the President cut the sod.

The modern airport, with a terminal measuring approximately 12,000 square meters that meet International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)

With Phase III expected to be completed in September, it will allow for the use of a boarding bridge, an extension of the existing runway and its associated aeronautic ground lighting system, as well as a fire station and air traffic control.