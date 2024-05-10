The Public Relations Officer for Charterhouse, Robert Klah, has disclosed that Best Group of the Year has been missing on the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) nomination list in the last few years because it is no longer a competitive category.
The last time the Best Group of the Year award was presented was in 2021 when gospel group, Bethel Revival Choir beat the likes of R2Bees, La Meme Gang and DopeNation to grab the title.
Surprisingly, in the previous year, Bethel Revival Choir had broken the jinx of a gospel group winning the Group of the Year for the first time when they walked home with the award in 2020.
And since 2021, even though groups such as La Meme Gang, R2Bees and DopeNation continue to release songs and perform at events, they have failed to catch the eye of the Board of TGMA to give Group of the Year category a spot for nominations.