However, in an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Robert Klah said it is a deliberate decision to sideline the various groups at the annual music ceremony.

“Yes, we didn’t add Group of the Year to the nominations list because the Board has realised that it’s no longer as competitive as it used to be, so it was decided to let it rest until they become competitive again.

“If an artiste or group is not on the list, it simply means they did not meet the criteria if they filed for nomination in the year under review,” he stated.

Robert Klah encouraged the various groups not to limit themselves by filing for only the Group of the Year since they are equally eligible for other competitive categories depending on their performance in the year under review.

“The groups are still eligible to participate in the awards scheme, so they can be nominated in any of the song or artistry categories.

“FRA is a group but they have been nominated in the Best Highlife Artiste of the Year category. If we have enough competitive groups in the future, the category will be brought back into the scheme,” he said.

Already, things are heating for this year’s TGMA, which is slated for the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday, June 1.

Tomorrow, May 11, the Central Region will experience a music extravaganza when Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinaata, Nacee, King Paluta, Amerado and Adina, among others, perform at the headline TGMA Xperience Concert in Cape Coast.