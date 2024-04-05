Head of Public Events and Communications at Charter House, Robert Klah has dismissed claims by musician Sista Afia that, the Ghana Music Awards scheme has purposefully snubbed her.

He encouraged Sista Afia to communicate with him directly if she believes she has been treated unfairly, rather than making public accusations.

The dispute arose after Sista Afia expressed her disappointment with the awards organizers, suggesting that they have consistently underestimated her contributions to the music industry.

She aired her grievances on her social media platform, citing her song “Asuoden” as an example of a hit song in 2021 that received no nominations.

During an interview on Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty, Mr Klah clarified that Sista Afia has been nominated in previous editions of the awards, specifically mentioning her nominations in the 21st and 22nd editions.

Addressing Sista Afia directly, he urged her to engage in a conversation to address any concerns she may have, affirming that there are no personal vendettas against her within the Ghana Music Awards organization.

The executive member explained the nomination process, stating that a research team evaluates songs and determines their suitability for various award categories.

Sista Afia, whose real name is Francisca Gawugah is renowned for hit songs like “Asuoden,” “Corner Corner,” and “Jeje.”

Her most recent accolade was winning the Best Female Artiste of the Year at the 2023 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA (GEA USA).

MORE:

Akufo-Addo reshuffles Regional Ministers