In the corridors of academia, amidst the rigors of medical studies, a beacon of altruism shines brightly.

Abraham Norman Nortey, a Level 300 Bachelor of Medicine & Bachelor of Surgery-GEM student at the UCC School of Medical Sciences (SMS), has captured the hearts of many with his remarkable act of generosity.

Hailing from a small town with big dreams, Nortey who’s an entrepreneur and a student at the same time, has paid the tuition fees for not just one, but ten university students, embodying the true spirit of giving back.

The story of Nortey’s journey to this feat is one of perseverance and a deep-seated belief in the power of education. Despite facing his challenges as a medical student, he recognized the barriers that financial constraints pose to many aspiring scholars.

“It’s about more than just paying fees. It’s about opening doors of opportunity for those who might not have had the chance otherwise,” Nortey shared in a heartfelt interview.

His act of kindness has touched the lives of ten students, spanning various fields of study at the University of Cape Coast. From Computer Science to Economics, Nortey’s generosity has created ripples of hope and possibility throughout the campus.

According to Norman Abraham, he has gone even further, paying academic fees for 10 students in the 2023/2024 academic year, a total sum of GH¢ 36,000. This philanthropic effort includes full payments for some and partial payments for others, easing their financial burdens.

Professor Felicia Boateng, Dean of the UCC School of Medical Sciences, commended Nortey for his exemplary character inside and outside the classroom. “Abraham is not just a stellar student academically, but his compassion and empathy set him apart. His gesture has inspired his peers and the entire university community.”

Nortey’s selfless act has sparked a wave of conversation on campus, with many students and faculty members alike expressing admiration for his dedication to making a tangible difference in the lives of others.

“I never imagined that my small contribution could mean so much to someone else,” Nortey humbly shared. “If this can inspire even one person to believe in the power of giving back, then it’s all worth it.”

His legacy according to the beneficiaries will undoubtedly endure not just in the halls of academia but in the lives of the ten students whose paths have been illuminated by his generosity.

One of the beneficiaries noted that in a world often filled with challenges, Nortey’s story serves as a beacon of hope, reminding us of the profound difference we can make when choosing kindness.