One person has reportedly died and over 100 homes have been destroyed by a rainstorm in Yepala, a farming community in the Sawla District of the Savannah Region.

The deceased, identified as Baba believed to be in his 80s, was killed when his house collapsed on him during the storm.

Additionally, several government institutions including schools and clinics in the community were also impacted by the heavy rainstorm.

The chief’s palace was also destroyed in the process.

Officials from the Sawla District National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) have visited the scene to assess the extent of the damage to provide assistance to those affected.

Meanwhile, Baba’s body has been transported to his hometown for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.