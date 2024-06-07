The Head of Public Events and Communications at Charter House, Robert Klah, has explained Amaarae’s decision to pull out of her scheduled performance at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

Hours before her performance, the American-based musician took to her social media to express her dissatisfaction with the production.

She cited “incredible disrespect” from the TGMA production team as her reason for withdrawing.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, Robert Klah explained that, Amaarae’s withdrawal was due to a misalignment of expectations.

“There was initially a request from her that wasn’t fulfilled, but it was eventually addressed. However, further issues arose, and while we were addressing those, she chose to cancel her performance,” he said.

He further clarified that, all concerns with the artiste had been resolved before the awards night.

“That was at the beginning but the before the day, before the final day itself, or before the main event, those things were sorted out,” he said.

Mr. Klah said he prefers not to delve into the specifics between the artiste and the organizers but reassured netizens that steps are being taken to address and improve such situations in the future.

