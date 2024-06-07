Tension is mounting at Akyem Asuom in the Kwaebibirem Municipality of the Eastern region.

The chiefs are demanding the immediate transfer of the Akyem Asuom Police Commander, Superintendent Abanga Stephen, over alleged involvement in illegal activities.

Speaking to Adom News, the Krontihene of Akyem Asuom, Nana Boadi Amponim Abodade III, accused Superintendent Abanga Stephen of unprofessional conduct and disrespect towards traditional leaders.

He alleged that, the Commander was making illegal arrests, mediating disputes inappropriately, and being involved in galamsay activities in the area.

Nana Boadi Amponim has appealed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akufo Dampare, to immediately replace Superintendent Abanga Stephen with another officer.

Meanwhile, some residents have expressed their anger over the situation and have pleaded with the IGP and the President to remove the District Police Commander immediately and replace him with a more competent individual.

When contacted by Adom News, Superintendent Abanga Stephen declined to comment on the issue.

He directed the team to seek information from the Public Relations department of the Ghana Police Service.

