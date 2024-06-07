Ghana’s head coach, Otto Addo, anticipates a challenging match against the Central African Republic (CAR) next week.

The 43-year-old guided the Black Stars to a hard-earned 2-1 victory over Mali in their matchday three clash in Bamako.

Ernest Nuamah and Jordan Ayew netted goals in the second half after the Eagles had taken an early lead through Kamory Doumbia.

In a post-match interview, Addo admitted that the match against Mali was tough.

He credited the team’s last-minute victory to strategic substitutions.

“We struggled in the first 20 minutes, but we improved in the second half. Fatawu’s pressing late in the game was crucial. I believe we performed well given the conditions here.

“Our fighting spirit was commendable, but the game was evenly matched. Ultimately, our substitutes made the difference,” Coach Otto Addo stated in his post-match comments.

He added, “The upcoming game against the Central African Republic will be even more challenging because the expectation to win is now higher.”

Ghana, currently 2nd in Group I with six points, will face the Central African Republic on Monday, June 10, at the Baba Yara Stadium. Kick-off is set for 19:00 GMT.