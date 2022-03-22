The Head of Public Events and Communication of Charterhouse and a member of the board of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) scheme, Robert Klah, says the ‘Group of The Year’ category was scrubbed due to lack of competitiveness.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, he said the board didn’t even have enough groups for the category, adding that the category also lacked competition among the existing groups.

“’Group of the Year’ for this particular year, we’ve seen it to be not competitive. We do not have enough groups this year.”

The VGMAs have seen music groups such as Keche (2021), DopeNation (2020), Bethel Revival Choir (2019), Wutah (2018), VVIP (2017) and more win that category.

He added that the board decided to rest the category this year, with the hope of having challenging groups in the following years.

“So for this particular year, we are resting it and in subsequent years, if we have enough coming, we will bring it back”

Meanwhile, Robert Klah revealed that the award scheme monitors the streaming of each artiste and has a particular software that facilitates the tracking.

Robert added that the board conducts its survey by speaking to people on the streets, radio personalities, frontline personalities and DJs to aid in the collation of data.

