Actress Mama Jane of Osofo Dadzie fame has revealed quite an unusual wish she wants to be fulfilled when she dies.

The thespian, who has been a household name in the Kumawood industry, has demanded for her dead body to be featured in a movie.

As part of plans to make her wish come true, she said in an interview on Kingdom FM that she has contacted a movie producer to shoot scenes from her funeral.

She wants her body to be captured while she lays in state, and shooting should continue until she is buried.

She made the disclosure while answering a question on whether or not she will quit acting.

According to her, acting is her flesh and blood, and despite not having anything to account for her service since the last 49 years, she would always uphold the title of an actress.

“That’s the reality of my life after acting for 49 years. People feel that I’m a star so I’m always rich. As I’m talking to you, I’m broke.

“Producers and directors don’t call me anymore. If they do, I would have gotten something small in my pocket. Unfortunately, they have neglected me,” she added.