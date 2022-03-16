The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has said it has set up a new department to ensure rich individuals, as well as those who live flashy lifestyles, are monitored so they pay their taxes.

According to the GRA, previously, high net worth was only a part of another unit, adding that it was not a focus of attention but now it has set up the unit to help track these individuals.

“This unit is purposely to zero in on rich individuals and those who live flashy lifestyles. The law is no respecter of persons and so the law requires that we pay taxes.

“No one is bothering them, it is the law that they pay according to what they earn. There are people who even buy big cars for their church but we also need to pay our taxes as well and so we are speaking to such people, we know all of them.

“If you have been able to buy Jaguar, Bugatti and those big cars, why can’t you pay your tax?” they said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Tuesday.

The officers said they have people who monitor those persons who live a flashy life.

They further revealed that the Authority is currently working on some data analytics to enable them to validate tax payments by these individuals.

This will also help ascertain and verify whether the wealthy taxpayers are paying their corresponding taxes.

ALSO READ: