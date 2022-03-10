Son of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, Kwadwo Safo Jnr, has revealed the relationship he has with his ex-wife, Juliet Ibrahim.

According to him, he has been able to maintain a good relationship with Juliet Ibrahim despite their divorce in 2014.

Kwadwo Safo Jnr. said, although he has moved on, the actress, who bore him his second son, remains a vital part of his life.

The Kantanka Automobile CEO, who is currently married with three extra kids, said his new wife is fine and doesn’t have a problem with his relationship with Juliet.

“My second born’s mother, Juliet Ibrahim and I are so cool. We married and got divorced after some years but we’re still best of friends. Juliet is my buddy and my wife is cool about it. She has no problem. They have a mutual relationship.

“My father once told me never to insult or disrespect any woman that has ever opened her legs for me. That has guided me all these years. It’s my training, and I will never go against it, he told Bola Ray on GHOneTV.

Listen to audio below: