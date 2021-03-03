Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, is a year older today, March 3, 2021.

Born in 1986, the beautiful actress has just attained 35 years. She is currently trending on social media all because of her birthday.

The award-winning actress is one of the most followed Ghanaian female celebrities on Instagram.

She has been dazzling her fans with breathtaking photos and and one person who we least expect to wish the actress has just done that.

Ex-husband to the actress sent her lovely message in which he referred to her by her pet name, leaving no doubt that they both bond well and respect each other.

He wrote: Happy birthday Juju @julietibrahim God bless and keep you safe. Have a good one from Myself, Zee and the kids.

Right after the wish, the award-winning actress also took to her comment section to reply the the message.

She wrote: @kwadwosafo_jnr Thanks so much Akofena. My love to them all. I appreciate and see you all soon. Hugs 🤗

Below is a screenshot:

Checkout some photos released by Juliet to mark her birthday.