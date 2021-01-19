Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has reacted to stunning photos of ex-husband Kwadwo Safo Jnr, and beautiful wife, Zainab Bonkano.

The Chief Executive Officer of Kantanka Automobile Group of Companies has shared eye-catching photos of himself and his wife on his Instagram page.

Mr Safo Jnr, while sharing the photos, captioned them: “We complement each other. Oheneyere Akosua Safo.”

His ex-wife, Miss Ibrahim, after sighting the beautiful pictures, wrote an interesting comment.

Instead of writing a long thesis, she rather chose to use a love emoji to communicate how she feels about the photos.

She wrote: ❤️❤️❤️❤️.

Kwadwo Safo jnr and wife

Miss Ibrahim has since received praises from some social media users following her reaction to her ex-lover’s post.