Ghanaian actress and film producer, Juliet Ibrahim, has caused stir with her latest photo without make up on social media.

Talking of shape or facial beauty, the actress is one celebrity who has it all and she is not afraid to flaunt it.

It is an open secret that most of the photos shared by the actress on social media are those of her in heavy makeup.

But she has moved from the usual powerful photos to display her real face without any makeup.

She posted the photo on her Instagram page with the caption: My Gray came out to play. By the way ladies and gentlemen; I am wearing no makeup and this is my natural glow up while at home. I’m glad I have been on this journey long enough to share the secret to my beautiful skin glow with you all.

She has since set tongues wagging on social media with her latest beautiful photo.