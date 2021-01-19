Kwadwo Safo Jnr, son of Apostle Kwadwo Safo and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kantanka Automobile, has given fans a sneak-peek into his wealthy lifestyle.

In a new photo, Mr Safo Jnr, who is one of the youngest CEOs in Ghana, has showed off his lavish mansion full of expensive cars.

The photo, shared on his Instagram stories, captured seven luxury cars parked inside the house.

Most notable among the cars parked inside the house was a white-coloured Mercedes Benz G-Wagon.

Other cars included an Escalade, and a number of Toyota Land Cruisers, among other expensive brands.

More importantly, Mr Safo Jnr had one of the cars the Kantanka Automobile group produces also lined up in there.

Apart from showing off his luxury cars, the photo also shows part of the lavish mansion and expansive compound surrounding it.

Sharing the photo, Mr Safo Jnr wrote a caption which urged his followers to hustle hard.