The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kantanka Automobile, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr, has described his wife as the epitome of beauty as he celebrates her birthday on social media.

Behind every successful man there is a woman and in my case, you are that woman, the businessman wrote online.

Happy birthday my pretty Queen from the kids and myself. Wish you more life, strength and good health. Didn’t mention wealth because we got that locked already. LOVE YOU AKOSUA. Photo taken @focusnblur, the caption added.

READ ALSO

The post was accompanied with some lovely videos and photos to spice the celebration.

Check the video and photos out below: