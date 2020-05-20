Ghanaians on social media were shocked to see a video of popular Ghanaian pastor, Emmanuel Kwaku Apraku, popularly known as Apraku My Daughter, looking lean and all drunk.

The founder of the King Jesus Evangelistic Ministry International in Kumasi was one of the most famed preachers in Ghana in the 90s and early 2000s.

In the video, which has since been circulating in the public domain, the man of God looked intoxicated to the extent that his words could hardly be heard.

Apraku My Daughter had about 25 branches of his church and could boast of numbers, hence the expression of surprise at his current predicament.

