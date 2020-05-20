Ghanaian rapper, Dadie Opanka, has urged musicians to preach togetherness rather than fuel ‘unnecessary’ competition in the industry.

He explained ‘beefs’ are inevitable but when they surface, they should be left to only the key parties to settle their differences.

“Ghanaians focus too much on negativity rather than preaching togetherness. If people are beefing there is no need to choose favourites just let them do their own thing. It is not necessary to even talk of it in the first place,” he said in an interview with Adom News.

He said ‘beefing’ female musicians have talents which should be promoted because every other negative statement breeds hatred.

His comments follow artiste manager, Bulldog’s statement that he can put GH¢50,000 on rapper Eno Barony to beat any male musician in a lyrical war.

Dadie Opanka, who admitted Eno Barony is a good rapper, however, disagreed with Bulldog, saying “in our cultural setting a man will always win against the opposite gender.”