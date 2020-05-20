Seasoned media practitioner and academic, David Okyere Kwasi Agyemang, has joined the Multimedia Group Limited’s Adom 106.3 FM.

The highly organised and meticulous character with 20 years experience in journalism practice will hold the position as news editor of the brand.

Kwasi Agyemang joins Adom FM at the time the Multimedia Group to which Adom FM is a subsidiary is celebrating its Silver Anniversary.

He will, therefore, assist the brand in realising its mission of creating compelling, exciting and enthralling content to attract the largest audiences.

Mr Agyemang, having garnered expertise in newsroom management from various media outlets in Ghana including that of TV Africa and Peace FM, will use his experience to assist Adom News, which already a market leader in the Akan space when it comes to news.

About David Okyere Kwasi Agyemang

Kwasi Agyemang is an academic par excellence who is currently at the Institute of African Studies, University of Ghana as a second year PhD student.

Mr Agyemang can also boasts of Master of Arts Degree in Media Management, Ghana Institute of Journalism, having completed his B/A Degree in Communication Studies from the same institution.

He was also an editor at Peace FM from 2015 till his current move, that is after his promotion from the rank of Senior Reporter.

He is a member of Ghana Journalists Association Award Committee and Spokesperson of Ghana Journalists Association Media Village Committee.

Kwasi Agyemag is also a Board Member of the National Road Safety Authority.