THE CHIEF Executive Officer of Marrer Ghana Limited and Susatgad Boat Building and Fishing Industries, Mr Novihoho Afaglo, has threatened to bar political parties from engaging in political campaigning in Ketu South District in the Volta region if they fail to embark on development projects in the area.

According to him, successive governments have failed the people in providing them with social amenities, hence the need for action.

“You see, if nothing is done before they start their campaigning, I will single-handedly mobilise the youth to drive them away and I will give them the reasons why they should not waste their time in voting,” Mr Afaglo said.

He said he was ready to allocate 200 acres of land to the government to embark on development projects in the area.

Mr Afaglo said Ketu South is one of the poorest districts in the region as it lags in development.

“I am ready to allocate 200 acres of land to the government if it agrees to use it in constructing schools, hospitals and factories to ensure the youth get jobs to do.

“Though the district is an agriculturally-dominated area, many farmers don’t get the needed support or seedlings to plant at the right time while the fisherfolk also lack basic equipment for fishing so their yields are nothing to write home about,” he said.

Mr Afaglo said Covid-19 had had a great toll on Ketu South District because it is one of the hotspots in the region, adding that many citizens had lost their jobs and livelihood to the pandemic and therefore needed the government’s urgent support.

He said over the years, successive governments had ignored the plight of citizens as many towns in the area lacked good road network, good schools and hospitals and so residents travel long distances to access healthcare.

“It’s a place government needs to throw more light on and I think it’s about time we aborted the mentality of abandoning certain districts based on the fact that it’s a New Patriotic Party or National Democratic Congress stronghold, forgetting we are all citizens of Ghana,” he admonished.

He said very soon politicians will be going through the whole country, including Ketu South, to engage in political campaigning and promising heaven but immediately they win the power they are looking for, they forget the plight of the people who voted for them.

He again said it was time the government focused on developing areas where the people are ready to help by providing the necessary support such as labour, lands and logistics.

He called on well-to-do citizens of Ketu South to always remember the plights of their fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, sisters and brothers back home, and help them out of the hardships.