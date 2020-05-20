For sometime now, calls on the government to reopen schools across the country have increased.

Among those calling for the immediate reopening of schools is the Ghana National Council of Private Schools.

This follows reports that management of the Ghana Education Service had made plans to reopen schools if the President’s public gathering ban directive which ends on May 31, 2020 is lifted.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show on Wednesday, Executive Director of the Ghana National Council of Private Schools, Mr Gyantuah, debunked the popular notion that schools would become breeding grounds for the virus should they be reopened.

According to him, the schools, when reopened, will ensure that the prescribed safety protocols are strictly adhered to.

We can’t continue to keep children at home waiting for the virus to go away, that’s not possible because the virus is going to be with us for sometime. And besides nowhere in the country is safe, everywhere in the country as at now is dangerous. So let’s not say that when the school is reopened it will become breeding grounds for the virus, he said.

We can’t sit down and wait for the virus to die out of the country or for a vaccine, what if the vaccine comes two or three years later? he quizzed.

But speaking on the same live radio show, President of the National Parents and Teachers Association Council, Mr Danso disagreed with Mr Gyantuah’s call for schools to be reopened.

According to him, the time was not yet ripe for schools to be re-opened as doing so would cause more trouble for the nation.

Let’s not be in a hurry to cause problems for ourselves, he said.

You know I believe that because the death count in the country is less that’s why some people are pushing for the reopening of schools. If the death count was huge, no one would be pushing for schools to be reopened, he added.